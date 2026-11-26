By Flaminia Luck

Hospital admissions for flu are running at their highest level for this time of year since before the pandemic.

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Outgoing health chief Sir Jim Mackey warned the NHS should prepare for a “horrible spike in flu” as he highlighted how some hospitals have introduced mask wearing to stem the spread of respiratory illnesses. Meanwhile he condemned corridor care in hospitals saying that it had become “embedded” in some parts of the health service. The rate of flu admissions in England stood at 9.0 per 100,000 people last week, up from 5.0 per 100,000 in the previous seven days, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). Admissions stood at 4.9 per 100,000 in the equivalent week in 2025. UKHSA data shows the rate has not been at such a high level at this point in November in any previous year this decade.

The agency confirmed the number of attendances at hospital emergency departments for flu-like illnesses was “above seasonally expected levels”. Speaking at the NHS Alliance autumn conference, NHS England chief executive Sir Jim said: “Today, I think we have more beds occupied with flu than we did this time last year, as we’re just about going to that horrible spike in flu.” On mask wearing, he added: “About three weeks ago I did a visit, and I had to mask up for the first time in a couple of years, which was a bit of a shock actually. “Walking into a hospital building, immediately seeing a colleague who was very polite and very forceful about making me put a mask on, which was good… we hadn’t sent data to say ‘mask up’… we hadn’t asked people to do anything – local clinical teams had observed what was happening: more Covid, flu, RSV around, and they responded really effectively, really quickly and really proportionately.” Meanwhile he said that corridor care had become “normalised” in some parts of the health service. “We are now in a world where we have to accept that the NHS has normalised something, accepted something, that should never have happened,” he said. “It happened and it’s become embedded in parts of the NHS, not everywhere, but parts of the NHS. So we’re now working on a process of trying to make it something that none of us can walk past, will walk past – but we understand there’s specific local drivers that need to be addressed in all that. “Let’s just all accept that that should never have happened. “It’s not something any of us would want for our families, our mothers, our aunties, uncles – whether it’s from a safety point of view, or more importantly from a personal dignity point of view, it’s something we all need to really try and get a grip of and eliminate as best as best we can.” It comes as health officials have urged vulnerable people to get vaccinated after it emerged only a third of people in certain risk groups have had their flu jab.

📈 Flu activity is rising sharply, with hospital and intensive care admission rates increasing by almost 80% in the past week.

This week's #UKHSAVirusWatch graphs show:



🟢 Flu positivity has increased from 11.5% to 17.8% in just one week.



(1/3) pic.twitter.com/G6vqnbmf3d — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) November 26, 2026