Hospital admissions for flu running at highest level for this time of year since before Covid pandemic
Hospital admissions for flu are running at their highest level for this time of year since before the pandemic.
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Outgoing health chief Sir Jim Mackey warned the NHS should prepare for a “horrible spike in flu” as he highlighted how some hospitals have introduced mask wearing to stem the spread of respiratory illnesses.
Meanwhile he condemned corridor care in hospitals saying that it had become “embedded” in some parts of the health service.
The rate of flu admissions in England stood at 9.0 per 100,000 people last week, up from 5.0 per 100,000 in the previous seven days, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
Admissions stood at 4.9 per 100,000 in the equivalent week in 2025.
UKHSA data shows the rate has not been at such a high level at this point in November in any previous year this decade.
The agency confirmed the number of attendances at hospital emergency departments for flu-like illnesses was “above seasonally expected levels”.
Speaking at the NHS Alliance autumn conference, NHS England chief executive Sir Jim said: “Today, I think we have more beds occupied with flu than we did this time last year, as we’re just about going to that horrible spike in flu.”
On mask wearing, he added: “About three weeks ago I did a visit, and I had to mask up for the first time in a couple of years, which was a bit of a shock actually.
“Walking into a hospital building, immediately seeing a colleague who was very polite and very forceful about making me put a mask on, which was good… we hadn’t sent data to say ‘mask up’… we hadn’t asked people to do anything – local clinical teams had observed what was happening: more Covid, flu, RSV around, and they responded really effectively, really quickly and really proportionately.”
Meanwhile he said that corridor care had become “normalised” in some parts of the health service.
“We are now in a world where we have to accept that the NHS has normalised something, accepted something, that should never have happened,” he said.
“It happened and it’s become embedded in parts of the NHS, not everywhere, but parts of the NHS. So we’re now working on a process of trying to make it something that none of us can walk past, will walk past – but we understand there’s specific local drivers that need to be addressed in all that.
“Let’s just all accept that that should never have happened.
“It’s not something any of us would want for our families, our mothers, our aunties, uncles – whether it’s from a safety point of view, or more importantly from a personal dignity point of view, it’s something we all need to really try and get a grip of and eliminate as best as best we can.”
It comes as health officials have urged vulnerable people to get vaccinated after it emerged only a third of people in certain risk groups have had their flu jab.
📈 Flu activity is rising sharply, with hospital and intensive care admission rates increasing by almost 80% in the past week.— UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) November 26, 2026
This week's #UKHSAVirusWatch graphs show:
🟢 Flu positivity has increased from 11.5% to 17.8% in just one week.
(1/3) pic.twitter.com/G6vqnbmf3d
According to the UKHSA, almost 9.5 million people under the age of 65 in clinical risk groups are eligible for the flu jab.
This includes people with lung conditions, those with kidney or liver disease, and diabetics.
Figures show 34.2% of these groups had received a flu vaccine up to November 22.
Dr Suzanna McDonald, national lead for the flu programme at the UKHSA, said: “Flu can be very serious for people of all ages living with certain long-term health conditions, especially chronic liver disease, chronic neurological disease and those with a weakened immune system or ‘immunosuppression’.
“Every winter we see many thousands having to be hospitalised and tragically too many unnecessary deaths. A flu vaccine will help protect you and could save your life.”
Uptake among adults aged 65 and over is currently 67.6%, which UKHSA said is lagging behind where it should be this season.
Meanwhile, only a third of healthcare workers have had the jab, while uptake among pregnant women is 34.9%.
Almost four in 10 toddlers are vaccinated, along with 32.1% of school aged children.
'Sharply increasing'
Dr McDonald added: “As we have seen from inside our hospitals this week, flu levels are sharply increasing with more people being admitted and in intensive care.
“If you have a long-term clinical condition, but are unsure if you are eligible, speak to your GP practice or pharmacy to find out. I can’t stress enough how important it is for all those eligible, including older adults, pregnant women and young children, at much greater risk from flu to get protected as soon as possible.”
Sarah Sleet, chief executive at the charity Asthma + Lung UK, said: “No-one wants to spend the festive season in hospital fighting for breath, yet that is the very real risk for people with lung conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease who haven’t yet had their free flu jab.
“The low vaccination figures for people with long-term health conditions are a real worry, with people with lung conditions seven times more likely to die from flu.
“The good news is that most people with a chronic lung condition are eligible for a free vaccine. It’s not too late to protect yourself this winter, as well to help stem the growing tide of flu before it takes over our schools, workplaces and hospitals.”