Sir Keir Starmer's controversial decision to cut the £300 payment to those earning £35,000 or less will see more than 2 million OAPs miss out.

One-in-four of those affected are disabled and will be forced to hand back the benefit via the tax system.

After a previous U-turn earlier this year on the measure which had taken the payment away from millions more, the Prime Minister then set the income threshold for the energy help at £35,000.

However, critics say the threshold is too low, especially for disabled pensioners who have significantly higher expenses than the able-bodied.