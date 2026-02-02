Where is the Winter Olympics and how can I watch?
Milano Cortina 2026 will begin this week, with live coverage for free in the UK
After a rollercoaster build-up that has heard comments from ICE agents, Pope Leo and Prince William, the Winter Olympics is set to begin this week.
Fifty-five British athletes will compete for medals across 116 events in eight sports at Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo 2026, which will run from February 6-22.
The San Siro, where Inter and Milan play their home football games, will host the Opening Ceremony on Friday, although two pre-Olympics days of action will see preliminary events held on Wednesday and Thursday.
The first medals are up for grabs on Saturday, which will all be awarded in skiing and snowboarding, with luge and figure skating finals to be held on Sunday.
The US Homeland Security has confirmed that ICE agents will be in attendance at the games, while Pope Leo has spoken out, asking for peace to be promoted.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have also got in the spirit, having a go at curling last week, while US skier Lindsey Vonn is facing a battle to be fit, having suffered a huge crash.
Organisers are hoping that things will only go downhill from here on the ski slope as athletes get set for the action.
Here are some of the most frequently asked questions from the internet.
Who will host the Winter Olympics in 2026?
Events will be split between the Alps ski resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo, in the Veneto region of Northern Italy, and the major Italian city of Milan.
The skiing and snowboarding will take place in the northern Italian mountains, while Milan will host indoor venues for events such as ice hockey and speed skating.
Cortina also has infrastructure to host luge, skeleton, bobsleigh, and curling.
The Val di Fiemme resort at Predazzo, a location between Milan and Cortina, will host ski jumping, cross-country skiing, and Nordic combined. Verona will host the closing ceremony.
It is common for Winter Olympics to be staged between different venues across a country, with Turin 2006 being held in various locations across Italy, the last time the country staged the games.
How to watch the Winter Olympics
There is live coverage on the BBC and Discovery+ in the UK, as well as daily highlights, available on TV, online and for streaming.
Where will the Olympics be held in 2026, 2028, 2030, and 2032?
After Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo 2026, Los Angeles will hold the summer Olympics in 2028, the French Alps will host the 2030 Winter Olympics, and then Brisbane 2032 will be the following summer games.
Which countries are banned from the 2026 Winter Olympics?
Belarus and Russia will both be absent, having been handed a blanket international sporting ban after the invasion of Ukraine.
Winter sports have a heritage in both countries, with the Russian city of Sochi having hosted the competition in 2014.