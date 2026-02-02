After a rollercoaster build-up that has heard comments from ICE agents, Pope Leo and Prince William, the Winter Olympics is set to begin this week.

Fifty-five British athletes will compete for medals across 116 events in eight sports at Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo 2026, which will run from February 6-22.

The San Siro, where Inter and Milan play their home football games, will host the Opening Ceremony on Friday, although two pre-Olympics days of action will see preliminary events held on Wednesday and Thursday.

The first medals are up for grabs on Saturday, which will all be awarded in skiing and snowboarding, with luge and figure skating finals to be held on Sunday.

The US Homeland Security has confirmed that ICE agents will be in attendance at the games, while Pope Leo has spoken out, asking for peace to be promoted.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have also got in the spirit, having a go at curling last week, while US skier Lindsey Vonn is facing a battle to be fit, having suffered a huge crash.

Organisers are hoping that things will only go downhill from here on the ski slope as athletes get set for the action.

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions from the internet.