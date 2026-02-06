US singer Mariah Carey has stunned crowds with a performance of an Italian song during the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

The star, 56, took to the stage at the San Siro Stadium in Milan to kick off the sporting event.

Carey sung a rendition of one of Italy's most famous songs, singer-songwriter Domenico Modugno's Nel Blu, Dipinto Di Blu, popularly known as Volare.

Carey stood onstage wearing a dazzling wintry ensemble, consisting of a white and sparkly silver striped gown, with a white feather coat draped over her.

She kicked off her performance with the Italian song, which is best known for landing the country third place in the 1958 Eurovision song contest before going on to become a worldwide hit.

The song went on to win two Gr