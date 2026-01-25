Around 500,000 households are without power in the US as heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain batters 37 states.

A huge winter storm, stretching from the southern Rocky Mountains in the west to New England on the northeast coast, has put more than half the population at risk.

According to the National Weather Service, around 180 million Americans will experience the treacherous conditions.

Josh Weiss, a meteorologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said the storm was unique in both its broad reach, covering 2,000 miles of the US, and the extreme cold predicted in its wake.

More than 13,000 flights have been cancelled over the weekend - with the number on Sunday the biggest since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to aviation analytics.

Homeland security secretary Kristi Noem has told people to "stay home if possible".

