A return to colder weather, and a chance of snow for some, is set to follow a week of sunshine which brought the warmest day of the year so far in the UK.

Much of the country enjoyed warm weather this week, with temperatures peaking at around 20C on Wednesday.

But forecasters warned temperatures have peaked for now and are expected to plummet from Sunday, down to single digits by Wednesday, bringing a return to wintry weather for some areas.

Temperatures are expected to hover at or a little below average, with frequent showers and blustery winds, the Met Office said.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said Wednesday will signal a “cold plunge”, with snow possible in Scotland, which recorded its warmest day of the year on Friday, with a peak of 20.2C recorded in Fyvie Castle, Aberdeenshire.

Read more: Brits set to bask as warm weather to continue into weekend