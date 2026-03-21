Wintry weather to return after UK enjoys warmest day of the year so far
Parts of northern Scotland could see snow on Wednesday night
A return to colder weather, and a chance of snow for some, is set to follow a week of sunshine which brought the warmest day of the year so far in the UK.
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Much of the country enjoyed warm weather this week, with temperatures peaking at around 20C on Wednesday.
But forecasters warned temperatures have peaked for now and are expected to plummet from Sunday, down to single digits by Wednesday, bringing a return to wintry weather for some areas.
Temperatures are expected to hover at or a little below average, with frequent showers and blustery winds, the Met Office said.
Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said Wednesday will signal a “cold plunge”, with snow possible in Scotland, which recorded its warmest day of the year on Friday, with a peak of 20.2C recorded in Fyvie Castle, Aberdeenshire.
Read more: Brits set to bask as warm weather to continue into weekend
He said: “If we look at the temperature profile for the next few days, then we really notice that difference by the time we get to Wednesday.
“Temperatures by Wednesday (will be) single digits for many, and that’s the max, so it’s going to get cold at night. Probably the peak of that cold will be on Wednesday night, that’s when the cold plunge really comes in."
Parts of northern Scotland could see snow on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, which would be a “shock to the system” after the fine weather enjoyed by many this week, Mr Deakin said.
“We could easily see some snow over the hills in Scotland. Nothing unusual about that at this time of year, but it will feel different because it has been so warm and sunny for many of us over recent times, so you’ll get that shock to the system,” he said.
Rain and wind will ease later in the week but temperatures are likely to remain cool, with the potential for overnight frost in some areas, the Met Office said.