The Microsoft co-founder turned billionaire philanthropist said wiping out the killer childhood disease had previously been a potential goal for his eponymous foundation

The Microsoft co-founder turned billionaire philanthropist said wiping out the killer childhood disease had previously been a potential goal for his eponymous foundation. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Vaccine hesitancy in rich countries means ending measles as a global public health threat is not currently possible, Bill Gates has said.

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The Microsoft co-founder turned billionaire philanthropist said wiping out the killer childhood disease had previously been a potential goal for his eponymous foundation, which focuses on global health and the world’s poorest people. But it was now off the table due to increased vaccine hesitancy in wealthier nations, part of a wave of scepticism championed for decades by the now health secretary in the United States under President Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “At one point, the foundation wanted to eradicate measles, but the vaccine hesitancy in rich countries has meant that’s not on our list of goals,” Gates said. “I think that’s kind of tragic.” Read more: US measles cases hit 35-year high as vaccinations decline Read more: 'Clarkson-Cameron effect’ sees more men get their prostate risk checked after celebs revealed diagnoses

Blood sample of patient positive result for measle virus. Picture: Alamy

Measles, among the world’s most contagious diseases, causes a high fever, a cough and a tell-tale rash. The virus killed around 2 million children every year before the introduction of a vaccine in the 1960s. Nowadays, around 100,000 children die annually, largely in countries where conflict or logistics make immunisation difficult. The WHO says vaccination rates need to be above 95% to prevent outbreaks. But recent years have also seen a surge in cases in countries where the disease was almost forgotten, including in the United States and Europe, as vaccination rates have fallen. Gates said that vaccine hesitancy had at least not spread to lower-income countries, where measles can be much deadlier than in richer countries due to malnutrition and healthcare gaps. “There’s always that concern that if you have doubters in the U.S., that becomes a global thing,” he said. “But we haven’t seen an increase in vaccine hesitancy in the countries the foundation works in.”

Increased vaccine hesitancy in wealthier nations is part of a wave of scepticism championed for decades by health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Picture: Getty