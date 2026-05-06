Atidel Boutara Cook was sentenced at Highbury Magistrates’ Court after a row outside a shared home in Tottenham, North London, escalated into criminal damage and assault.

Atidel Boutara Cook blows a kiss as she arrives at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court in north London. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Feldman

A woman convicted of destroying her neighbour’s wisteria and assaulting her with a crutch was warned she may already have breached a restraining order.

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Atidel Boutara Cook was convicted of criminal damage after destroying the flowering plant belonging to her upstairs neighbour Pei Wong and assaulting her on December 17 last year. Boutara Cook called her neighbour of 20 years a “f****** b****” and hit her once on the forehead and twice on the chest with her crutch after she was confronted about the plant, Highbury Magistrates’ Court was told previously. Ms Wong and her husband Louis Scott own the freehold of the Victorian house in Stanhope Gardens, Tottenham, North London, and live upstairs, while Boutara Cook lives in the ground-floor flat, the trial heard. Boutara Cook has continued to “interfere” with the property, including with “ongoing banging at night” that has impacted Ms Wong’s sleep, the victim said in her impact statement summarised by the prosecution on Wednesday. Read more: Paranoid cannabis user who tortured friend, 93, over period of 24 hours found guilty of murder Read more: Woman stabbed through heart by ex-partner who then blew up home with gas explosion was daughter of criminal judge

The woman was convicted of destroying her neighbour’s wisteria (stock image). Picture: Getty

Ms Wong said she feels trapped in her home, intimidated, anxious and emotionally exhausted. She added that CCTV has been installed. District Judge Denis Brennan told Boutara Cook that she has made the lives of Ms Wong, her husband, and potentially their children, a “misery”. He ordered her to pay them £500 and issued a five-year restraining order banning her from contacting them. Judge Brennan asked Boutara Cook, who was self-represented, if she understood the penalty. She replied “absolutely, yep” before peering above the public gallery and blowing a kiss towards the couple, asking: “Happy?” As she walked towards the courtroom door, she called out to them: “I will send it to you in one go, so you can go on holiday.” The judge interjected: “I warn you Ms Boutara Cook that that is immediately a breach of the restraining order.” He said it will be decided later if the police get involved. Mr Scott spotted Boutara Cook cutting down the wisteria and pulling out other plants as he returned home from work on the evening of December 17. She told Mr Scott “f*** you, nasty people” when he approached, said prosecutor Mr Groves, who would not give his first name to reporters. The architect couple rarely interacted with Boutara Cook but asked her to stop, the court heard previously.

Pei Wong leaving Highbury Magistrates’ Court in north London after giving evidence in the trial of neighbour Atidel Boutara Cook. Picture: Alamy

Ms Wong filmed the confrontation and it showed the defendant standing outside the front door holding large garden shears. Her husband could be heard saying: “This is really horrible, you doing this.” The phone was dropped and screaming and shouting can be heard in the background, including repeated swearing. Mr Scott told the trial: “When she noticed my wife was filming her, she seemed to rather lose control of herself, started screaming abuse and waving her arms, she grabbed my wife’s phone. “She also then came up to my wife and struck her a number of times with her crutch.” Boutara Cook was given a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days. The restraining order makes it illegal for her to contact the couple directly or indirectly, including through their children. An exemption is in place if the couple contact her about building issues or she speaks to them through a solicitor.

The house in Stanhope Gardens, Tottenham, north London, shared by Pei Wong and Atidel Boutara Cook, who was convicted of criminal damage and assault after destroying her neighbour’s wisteria plant and hitting her with a crutch. Picture: Alamy