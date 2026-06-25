Nana Kwankwo Bonsam, who describes himself as 'the most powerful spiritualist in the world', told LBC that Andy Burnham will be 'a good Prime Minister'.

Nana Kwankwo Bonsam describes himself as 'the most powerful spiritualist in the world'. Picture: LBC

By Georgia Bell

A witch doctor who claims to have cursed Harry Kane in England's match against Ghana has told LBC that Andy Burnham needs 'spiritual intervention' in the race for Number 10.

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He previously claimed to have cursed Harry Kane in his match against Ghana. He told LBC’s Henry Riley that his spiritual intervention stopped Kane from his usual top performance against his home country. "I said I'm going to close the goal so that Harry Kane and other players can never score," he told LBC. The witch doctor insists he has nothing personal against Kane and that he is one of his favourite players. "Harry Kane is my brother. I love him so much," he said. "I always watch his football, and I know he's a skilful player. "But I'm not going to allow him to score against my country, Ghana."

The witch doctor claims to be behind Kane's subdued performance against Ghana. Picture: Getty

Nana explained that he needed to intervene after a vision told him that England would beat Ghana in the match. "When I looked spiritually, I saw England scoring two goals and Ghana scoring one," he said. "So I said no, I'm going to change it." Although Ghana ultimately failed to win the match, Nana has said that he has still been thanked by his community for his efforts, including by visitors to his home. "The whole house was full of people," he said. "They came and said, 'Thank you, Nana, you did a good job. You showed us Africa has power.'" In a true show of sportsmanship, Nana says he has removed the curse ahead of England’s next match. "I've taken it off," he said. "He is my friend."