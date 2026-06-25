Witch doctor who ‘cursed’ Harry Kane predicts Andy Burnham will be ‘good Prime Minister’
Nana Kwankwo Bonsam, who describes himself as 'the most powerful spiritualist in the world', told LBC that Andy Burnham will be 'a good Prime Minister'.
A witch doctor who claims to have cursed Harry Kane in England's match against Ghana has told LBC that Andy Burnham needs 'spiritual intervention' in the race for Number 10.
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Nana Kwankwo Bonsam, who describes himself as "the most powerful spiritualist in the world", says his fortune-telling powers extend beyond football and claims to have insight into Westminster.
Discussing the prospect of an Andy Burnham premiership, he said: "He's going to be a good Prime Minister.”
He did, however, indicate that the country’s political turmoil had its roots in the supernatural and suggested that the prospective PM would require "spiritual protection".
“There are too many eyes on him,” he said. "He needs spiritual guidance and spiritual protection."
This comes after a week of uncertainty for Burnham, who is widely speculated to replace Sir Keir Starmer after the prime minister stepped down on Monday.
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Read more: England held to 0-0 draw by Ghana as Harry Kane misses late chance
He previously claimed to have cursed Harry Kane in his match against Ghana.
He told LBC’s Henry Riley that his spiritual intervention stopped Kane from his usual top performance against his home country.
"I said I'm going to close the goal so that Harry Kane and other players can never score," he told LBC.
The witch doctor insists he has nothing personal against Kane and that he is one of his favourite players.
"Harry Kane is my brother. I love him so much," he said. "I always watch his football, and I know he's a skilful player.
"But I'm not going to allow him to score against my country, Ghana."
Nana explained that he needed to intervene after a vision told him that England would beat Ghana in the match.
"When I looked spiritually, I saw England scoring two goals and Ghana scoring one," he said.
"So I said no, I'm going to change it."
Although Ghana ultimately failed to win the match, Nana has said that he has still been thanked by his community for his efforts, including by visitors to his home.
"The whole house was full of people," he said. "They came and said, 'Thank you, Nana, you did a good job. You showed us Africa has power.'"
In a true show of sportsmanship, Nana says he has removed the curse ahead of England’s next match.
"I've taken it off," he said. "He is my friend."
Nana even revealed plans to honour Kane by naming his child after him.
"I have a baby boy who is two weeks old," he said. "I'm going to name him Harry Kane because I have loved Harry Kane for a long time."
In a hopeful turn for England fans, Nana has sunny predictions for Kane’s next game.
"The next match, Harry Kane is going to play very, very well. Mark my words,” he said.
And if Kane does indeed perform well in his next game as Nana predicts, perhaps the next PM would do well to consider consulting the witch doctor before being sworn in.