A desperate search to find two people has been launched after a group was seen getting into difficulty in the sea near Withernsea.

Meanwhile, a man in his 50s died after getting into difficulty at Brighton beach on New Year's Day.

It is the latest operation being caused by the traditional festive dips, after two men went missing on Christmas morning in Devon.

The traditional New Year's Day swim event which takes place every year had to be called off yesterday after large breaking waves were spotted in the North Sea.

Emergency services were called to the East Yorkshire coastal area after 3pm on Friday afternoon.

HM Coastguard, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Humberside Police, and Humberside Fire and Rescue have all deployed crews to try and rescue those unaccounted for.

A rescue helicopter, air ambulance, Withernsea's RNLI inshore lifeboat, an all-weather lifeboat for a nearby Inshore Rescue are all attending the scene.

A cordon has been put in place along the Withernsea seafront as more than 100 members of the emergency service take part in the seatch.

The coastguard confirmed around 7pm that it was search for two people, after earlier saying it was searching for "a number of people".

It is unknown whether anyone has yet been rescued.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: "HM Coastguard is searching for two missing people in the water off Withernsea today, 2 January.

"First alerted to reports of people in difficulty in the water at around 3.10pm, assets sent to the scene include an HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft, Coastguard Rescue Teams from Withernsea, Hornsea and Hull, the RNLI's inshore lifeboat from Withernsea and all-weather lifeboat from Bridlington, and Hornsea Inshore Rescue.

"Yorkshire Ambulance Service has been sent as well as an air ambulance. Humberside Police and Humberside Fire and Rescue are also in attendance."

The incident comes amid a yellow weather warning for snow and ice on the Yorkshire coast.

Snow showers are expected overnight, with the Met Office reporting one to three cm of snow as likely.