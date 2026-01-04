A mother has died and her teenage daughter remains missing after a “tragic incident” off the East Yorkshire coast, police have said.

Sarah Keeling, 45, and her daughter Grace Keeling, 15, got stuck in the sea on Friday afternoon.

A member of the public who died trying to rescue them has been named as 67-year-old Mark Ratcliffe.

He was pulled unconscious from the water and died at the scene.

The body of Ms Keeling was recovered from the sea off the East Yorkshire coast on Friday, but a search is ongoing to locate daughter Grace.

The police force said in a statement: “Both families continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”

