Mum, 45, and 15-year-old daughter named as victims of Withernsea tragedy
The body of mother Sarah Keeling has been found but a search is ongoing for her missing daughter
A mother has died and her teenage daughter remains missing after a “tragic incident” off the East Yorkshire coast, police have said.
Sarah Keeling, 45, and her daughter Grace Keeling, 15, got stuck in the sea on Friday afternoon.
A member of the public who died trying to rescue them has been named as 67-year-old Mark Ratcliffe.
He was pulled unconscious from the water and died at the scene.
The body of Ms Keeling was recovered from the sea off the East Yorkshire coast on Friday, but a search is ongoing to locate daughter Grace.
The police force said in a statement: “Both families continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”
Mr Ratcliffe’s family paid tribute on Sunday, saying he was a “true selfless hero with a heart of gold, who was so cruelly taken trying to save others”.
“So many lives are now shattered that you’re gone,” they added.
“You were loved by so many people, and we will all miss you forever.
“A loving husband, father, son, brother and the best grandad anybody could ever wish for.
“Sleep tight, we love you, we miss you.”