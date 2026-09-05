US President Donald Trump suggested on Friday that the US had a fresh concrete proposal aimed at ending the war, which is now in its fifth year

Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev walks with U.S. special representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff upon their arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, September 5, 2026. Picture: Reuters

By Rebecca Henrys

US special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Saturday for talks on ending the war in Ukraine, with the warring sides offering to curtail attacks during the discussions.

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Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS news agency that President Vladimir Putin would meet Witkoff and Kushner in the Kremlin later on Saturday. The US envoys are then expected to visit Kyiv the following day. US President Donald Trump suggested on Friday that the US had a fresh concrete proposal aimed at ending the war, which is now in its fifth year. He did not, however, elaborate on what that proposal would be. Read more: 'We will not hesitate': US Central Command issues warning to Tehran as it strikes three Iranian oil tankers after attack on American naval ships Read more: Nigel Farage promises to help Raise the Colours group in legal fight to put flags on lampposts

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to launch Russian oil company Rosneft's Vostok Oil project via video link in Moscow on September 5, 2026. Picture: Mikhail METZEL / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Witkoff and Kushner landed at Moscow's governmental airport where they were met by Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev. A motorcade then took the three men into the city, a Reuters witness said. Dmitriev, who told Reuters in June that he had remained in contact with the US negotiators during a pause in their visits to Russia, took part in all their previous meetings with Putin alongside Putin's foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov. He also played a role in negotiating US sanction waivers for Russian oil this year. Peskov said in a statement posted on the Kremlin's channel in Max Messenger that Putin had ordered the military not to strike Kyiv for three days, starting at midnight on Saturday, in connection with Witkoff and Kushner's visit to the Ukrainian capital. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday he had spoken to the two US envoys set to visit Ukraine on Sunday, adding that Ukraine was prepared to refrain from strikes on Moscow from now through Monday and expected Russia to reciprocate by halting strikes on Kyiv.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported 53 Ukrainian drones in Russian airspace on Saturday, significantly fewer than the average seen in recent months. Moscow is celebrating City Day on Saturday, with hundreds of thousands of people taking part in open-air festivities across the city. A vast gulf remains between Russia and Ukraine on how to end the 4-1/2-year-old war, the deadliest in Europe since World War Two. A source close to the Kremlin, speaking before reports emerged of a possible trip by President Trump's envoys, said Putin was still intent on capturing more territory. "There is no chance of reaching an agreement regarding the front line until Putin finishes securing the remaining part of the Donetsk region," the source said, adding that the Kremlin leader was confident - based on reports from his commanders - that this would happen by the end of the year.

Emergency service workers and local authorities respond to a Russian strike in the Bucha district on August 29, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images