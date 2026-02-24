A witness who claimed the US government lied about the events which led to the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old driver by federal agents in Texas has died.

Joshua Orta died in a crash in San Antonio, Texas, a lawyer for Ruben May Martinez’s family said.

Martinez was shot dead at the age of 23 during a traffic stop in Texas in March last year.

Orta was riding as a passenger in Martinez’s car when the pair reportedly encountered a group of local police and federal agents directing traffic around an accident at a busy intersection.

In a lengthy statement to lawyers on behalf of Martinez’s family, Orta rejected the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) allegation that the driver “intentionally ran over a Homeland Security Investigation special agent”.

The DHS argued the driver’s alleged actions prompted an agent to fire “defensive shots to protect himself, his fellow agents, and the general public”.

But Mr Orta reportedly claimed Martinez never hit an officer with his vehicle and that their car was “just crawling as we were trying to turn around”.

