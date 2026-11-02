A Wizz Air flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Budapest after it received a "bomb threat".

The plane travelling from London Luton to Sofia was diverted on Monday after it received a "bomb threat" during the flight, Hungarian Defence Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said.

A Hungarian Gripen fighter jet was deployed to escort the aircraft to Budapest Airport after it was forced to make an emergency landing.

Authorities are currently inspecting the plane and its passengers.

Police have carried out additional measures following the landing, Ruszin-Szendi added.

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