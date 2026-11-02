Wizz Air flight forced to make emergency landing in Budapest after 'bomb threat'
A Hungarian Gripen fighter jet was deployed to help the plane after it received a "bomb threat" mid-flight
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A Wizz Air flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Budapest after it received a "bomb threat".
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The plane travelling from London Luton to Sofia was diverted on Monday after it received a "bomb threat" during the flight, Hungarian Defence Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said.
A Hungarian Gripen fighter jet was deployed to escort the aircraft to Budapest Airport after it was forced to make an emergency landing.
Authorities are currently inspecting the plane and its passengers.
Police have carried out additional measures following the landing, Ruszin-Szendi added.
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A Wizz Air spokesperson said: "Wizz Air confirms that today’s London Luton–Sofia flight was diverted to Budapest following a bomb threat received during the flight.
"The aircraft diverted and landed safely at Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport in accordance with the relevant security protocols and procedures, before taxiing to a designated stand, where the relevant authorities carried out the necessary security checks on the aircraft and passengers.
"Wizz Air is cooperating fully with the authorities. The safety of passengers and crew remains our highest priority."