Wizz Air passengers to be offered Starlink in-flight internet from 2027
The budget airline will join British Airways and Virgin Atlantic in offering the Elon Musk-founded internet service
Wizz Air passengers will be able to access high-speed internet from next year.
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The carrier, which is headquartered in Hungary, announced it is installing Elon Musk’s Starlink internet system on all its “new generation” aircraft.
Wizz Air said it will be the first European ultra-low-cost airline to use the technology.
It did not say whether passengers will be charged a fee to use the service.
Starlink – owned by billionaire Mr Musk’s SpaceX aerospace company – uses thousands of satellites orbiting Earth.
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Many other airlines have started offering the service on flights or announced plans to do so, such as British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.
Ian Malin, chief commercial officer of Wizz Air, said: “Ultra low-cost travel has always been about making opportunities accessible to more people.
“In 2027, we’re taking that philosophy into the space era.
“Our customers shouldn’t have to choose between affordable fares and reliable internet onboard to stay connected to the people, work and moments that matter most.
“We’re proud to lead that change by collaborating with Starlink to bring maximum benefit to Wizz Air.”
In January, a row erupted between Mr Musk and Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary over whether Starlink could be used on the airline’s flights.
After Mr O’Leary said this was not feasible, Mr Musk called Mr O’Leary an “idiot” and “chimp”, and mused on X whether he should buy the airline.
Mr O’Leary claimed the “PR spat” had driven a 2-3% increase in sales.