Wizz Air passengers will be able to access high-speed internet from next year.

The carrier, which is headquartered in Hungary, announced it is installing Elon Musk’s Starlink internet system on all its “new generation” aircraft.

Wizz Air said it will be the first European ultra-low-cost airline to use the technology.

It did not say whether passengers will be charged a fee to use the service.

Starlink – owned by billionaire Mr Musk’s SpaceX aerospace company – uses thousands of satellites orbiting Earth.

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