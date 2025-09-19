Gunman on the loose after two men found shot in car - as murder investigation underway
A murder investigation has been launched after two people were found shot in a car in Wolverhampton.
West Midlands police were called to Leicester Street just after 3am on Friday after reports of shot being fired.
Two men were found seriously injured in a vehicle - with one, aged in 20s, pronounced dead at the scene.
The second man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
People have been asked to avoid the area as a number of scenes are being held due to the investigation and some local roads are still closed.
Officers are to remain in the area throughout the day as enquiries continue.
Anyone with information or footage is urged to come forward.