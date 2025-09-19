A murder investigation has been launched after two people were found shot in a car in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands police were called to Leicester Street just after 3am on Friday after reports of shot being fired.

Two men were found seriously injured in a vehicle - with one, aged in 20s, pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

