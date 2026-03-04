Despite being tipped to break the league's record for the lowest points tally, Wolves are now just three points off Burnley above them

Wolves continued their revival with a 2-1 win over the champions. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Wolves continued their mini-revival in the Premier League after stunning Liverpool with a last-gasp winner.

The rock-bottom side in followed up their win over Aston Villa on Friday with all three points in stoppage time courtesy of the Andre's first goal of the season four minutes into added time. Wolves have completely shaken their fear of playing in front of their home fans following their late draw with Arsenal and victory over Villa, and they put themselves in position for successive wins when Rodrigo Gomes found the net with their first shot of the contest Mohammed Salah scored for the first time in ten league matches and 122 days to get Liverpool back on terms but it was not enough for Arne Slot's side who missed the chance to go into fourth.

Wolves boss Rob Edwards celebrating. Picture: Getty

Fans stood to pay tribute to the late Diogo Jota in memory of his time spent at both clubs in a first half where Wolves limited Liverpool to just half-chances. The Reds saw their three-match winning run come to a crashing end, plunging their Champions League hopes into doubt, while Wolves continued to show encouraging signs despite relegation looming. Jota was saluted by both sets of fans for his time spent at the respective clubs, and all four stands stood to pay tribute to him – firstly in the 18th minute, to commemorate his number worn at Molineux, before the Liverpool fans sang his name in the 20th. The away team were beginning to pin the hosts further into their own half following the break but were somehow unable to score after Hugo Ekitike's flick to the far post as substitute Curtis Jones chested onto the bar from a yard out. Salah skied an effort from outside the box which flew into the Wolves fans behind the goal and despite the relentless pressure, the hosts stunned Liverpool and hit the front with 12 minutes left. Tolu Arokodare got the better of Virgil van Dijk from a long and hopeful ball upfield and fed it into the path of Rodrigo Gomes, who expertly dinked over the onrushing Alisson.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot. Picture: Getty