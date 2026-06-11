Edwards reportedly saw rumours of dismissal on social media prompting him to call club bosses who then relayed the news

Edwards was sacked after seven months in charge. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Wolves have sacked Rob Edwards after seven months in charge.

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The 43-year-old was appointed in November on a three-and-a-half year deal to replace Vitor Pereira but was unable to stop Wolves from being relegated to the Championship after eight years in the top flight. It is understood that the club will replace Edwards with Gil Vicente coach Cesar Peixoto, who guided the club to sixth place in Portugal’s Primeira Liga last season. Wolves finished bottom of the Premier League, 21 points from safety, and Edwards was only able to win five of his 30 games in charge in all competitions. Read more: England weather thunderstorm delay to beat Costa Rica 3-0 in final World Cup warm-up Read more: How to watch the World Cup 2026 opening ceremony - dates, times and performances revealed

Wolves have parted company with head coach Rob Edwards.



We would like to thank Rob and his staff for their professionalism, commitment and hard work during their time at the club.https://t.co/5VFbd14OHs pic.twitter.com/Q0bdXyS6VW — Wolves (@Wolves) June 11, 2026

Following an end of season review, the club thought a change of leadership was necessary to help provide Wolves with the “strongest platform” for future success as they seek a swift return to the Premier League. The club made a positive start to the summer with the signings of Kieran Trippier and Raul Jimenez, while key midfielder Andre also signed a new deal with the club. Trippier told the club’s official podcast after signing that he was "struck" after having a conversatio with Edwards ahead of next season. But the club have now decided to move on from Edwards, who has been relegated twice from the Premier League after going down with Luton in 2024. According to reports, Edwards first heard of his sacking after members of his family saw rumours of Peixoto’s appointment. Speaking after the signing of Jimenez earlier this week, Edwards was clearly still planning for the new campaign.

Kieran Trippier signed for the club last week and spoke of having positive discussions with Edwards. Picture: Getty

Executive chairman Nathan Shi told the club website: "This has been an extremely difficult decision. Following the end of the season, we undertook a thorough review of every aspect of the football operation. "This process involved careful consideration of many factors and extensive reflection on what we believe is required to help the club progress over the coming years. "Our decision was not about character, professionalism or dedication. It was about determining what we believe gives Wolves the strongest opportunity to move forward from a sporting perspective. "While there were positive signs and areas of progress, we ultimately concluded that a different football direction would better align with the style, identity and level of competitiveness we want to establish at the club.

Edwards after Wolves' last game of the season to Burnley. Picture: Getty