Woman, 18, dies after being hit by ‘stolen’ digger as two teenagers arrested
An 18-year-old woman was killed after being struck by the digger in the Southend park, resulting in the arrest of two
An 18-year-old woman has died after being hit by a digger, which was allegedly stolen in a park, resulting in the arrest of two teens.
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First responders were called to the scene at Chalkwell Park in Southend-on-sea at around 12.30am on Saturday, 13th June.
This came following reports that a group had stolen a small “articulated loading vehicle” and was driving it through a park.
A woman was seriously injured in a collision and subsequently rushed to the hospital, where she later died.
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Her family is receiving support from specialised officers whilst investigations into the incident are underway.
A man, 18, from Westcliff and a boy, 17, were arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving.
They remain on bail until September.
Police believe there may be witnesses who saw the incident and have urged anyone with information to come forward by contacting police, quoting incident 39 of June 13th.