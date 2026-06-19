An 18-year-old woman has died after being hit by a digger, which was allegedly stolen in a park, resulting in the arrest of two teens.

First responders were called to the scene at Chalkwell Park in Southend-on-sea at around 12.30am on Saturday, 13th June.

This came following reports that a group had stolen a small “articulated loading vehicle” and was driving it through a park.

A woman was seriously injured in a collision and subsequently rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

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