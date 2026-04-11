Woman, 19, dies after suspected dog attack in Essex as man, 37, arrested
Officers were called to a property in Leaden Roding at 10.45pm on Friday where they found the woman with serious injuries.
A 19-year-old woman has died after being attacked by a dog at a property in Dunmow on Friday, Essex Police said.
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Police have arrested a 37-year-old man from the area on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death following the incident.
Officers were called to a property in Leaden Roding at 10.45pm on Friday where they found the woman with serious injuries.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The force say they believe she was attacked by a dog at the property.
Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Hooper said: "I know this incident will be a shock to the local community.
Read more: Baby girl mauled to death by dog that 'went for' neighbour who tried to intervene - as man, 45, arrested
Read more: Child dies after suspected dog attack in North Yorkshire
"My thoughts, and those of us all at Essex Police, are with the loved ones of the woman who died yesterday.
"We will have officers in the area throughout today so please come and speak to them if you have any information or have any concerns.
"Experienced detectives are leading the investigation to understand exactly what has happened."
In a separate incident, a 45-year-old man was arrested after a baby girl died as a result of a dog bite in Redcar on Thursday.
Two dogs were killed after the incident, which also left a woman with an arm injury, Cleveland Police said.
This is a breaking story. More to follow.