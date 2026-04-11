A 19-year-old woman has died after being attacked by a dog at a property in Dunmow on Friday, Essex Police said.

Police have arrested a 37-year-old man from the area on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death following the incident.

Officers were called to a property in Leaden Roding at 10.45pm on Friday where they found the woman with serious injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force say they believe she was attacked by a dog at the property.

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Hooper said: "I know this incident will be a shock to the local community.

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