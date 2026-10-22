A woman has been charged in connection with the shooting of a police officer in Nottingham on Sunday, police have said.

Aisha Zaman, 27, has been charged in connection with the shooting in which an officer was shot in the foot after he approached two suspects at a bus stop in Angel Row.

The wounded officer is still in hospital, being treated for his injuries.

Zaman, of Hyson Green, has been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

She has been remanded into custody and will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Several others have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested inside a vehicle in the Radford area of the city on Sunday evening on suspicion of assisting an offender, police said.

They were later released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

A 30-year-old man who was arrested in Bedfordshire early on Monday was also questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police said he has since been recalled to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

A 21-year-old woman was detained in southeast London on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She was later released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

On Wednesday afternoon, a 35-year-old man was arrested in the Bulwell area of Nottingham on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and assisting an offender.

Later that evening, a seventh person was arrested when a 33-year-old woman was detained in Aspley also on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and assisting an offender. Both remain in custody.

Before the charge, Nottinghamshire Police'sDetective Chief Superintendent Richard Bull said: “The investigation team continues to work tirelessly to establish exactly what happened before, during and after this appalling incident.

“I would like to thank them, along with colleagues from other police forces, for their continued support and assistance.

“It remains crucial that anyone with information about this incident comes forward and speaks to us.”

He continued: “The injured officer was carrying out his duty to protect the public and it is truly abhorrent that this has happened to him.

"We continue to support him as he undergoes further treatment in hospital and are keeping him and his family fully informed of developments in the investigation.

“We would also like to stress that the officer has requested privacy at this time, and we ask that the media respects that wish.”

The Police Federation of England and Wales sent best wishes to the injured officer and said it was a “stark reminder of the dangers police officers face every day”.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 106 of October 18.