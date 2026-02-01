Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Pound Lane, Willesden, at around 4pm on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said. Picture: Google

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death in a “busy part” of north-west London, police have said.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Pound Lane, Willesden, at around 4pm on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said. Emergency services attended and found a 50-year-old woman with stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics, the force added. A man believed to have been known to the victim was arrested on Saturday evening and taken into custody at a north London police station, according to the Met. Read more: ‘Hero’ bus driver says he wants apology after he was sacked for hitting thief Read more: Two arrested over 'intifada' placard at pro-Palestine protest in London Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Woodsford, who is leading the investigation from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the victim and her family at this incredibly difficult time.“ This incident happened in a busy part of Willesden, and I’d also like to thank the members of the public who provided first aid and called the emergency services.

