Woman, 60, dies after 'altercation' on bus as female suspect, 26, arrested on suspicion of manslaughter
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A 60-year-old woman has died following an "altercation" on a bus which saw a female suspect arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.
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The incident happened around 9.30am on Tuesday on York Road in Hartlepool, County Durham, which reportedly involved a fight between the pair.
Police said that passengers tried to break up the fight and a woman aged 60 got off at a bus stop but died shortly after.
A woman aged 26 was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and was being held in police custody.
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The deceased's family has been informed and a post-mortem examination was due to be carried out, Cleveland Police have said.
An area near the Coral bookmakers on York Road has been cordoned off and the bus has been taken away for further examination.
Detectives have appealed for any passengers on the number seven service to come forward.
Detective Chief Inspector John Bonner said: "We are in the early stages of the investigation to establish what took place before the woman died and to establish the cause of her death.
"I am therefore keen to hear from anyone who was on the number seven bus at the time and saw two women having an altercation or perhaps has footage and information on what took place.
"From footage reviewed so far, we believe a number of passengers tried to break up the assault.
"If you can help, no matter how small you think the information might be, please get in touch."