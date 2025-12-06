Woman, 81, killed in fatal Merseyside hit-and-run after 'popping to the shops'
The pensioner was killed on Friday in the Fazakerley area of Liverpool with police appealing for information
An 81-year-old pensioner has been killed while 'popping to the shops' after being struck by a vehicle in what police have confirmed as a fatal hit-and-run incident.
The tragic series of events saw the elderly woman hit by what police describe as a "dark coloured car" in the Fazakerley area of Liverpool at around 4.15pm on Friday.
The collision took place on v, close to the junction of Third Avenue, Merseyside Police confirmed, with the force now appealing for witnesses.
The woman, who is believed to be a local pensioner who was 'popping to the shops', suffered serious injuries in the collision, with the driver failing to stop.
She was taken to Aintree Hospital, where she later died of her injuries.
The area around Longmoor Lane remains closed with forensics teams currently at the scene.
House-to-house inquiries are currently taking place, with a number of eye-witnesses currently co-operating with police.
Officers are also appealing to anyone who has CCTV or doorbell footage that captured the incident to come forward.
The force are particularly interested in talking to any motorists who were in the area who may have dashcam footage of the incident.
Superintendent Siobhan Russell, said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have any information to come forward. The 81-year-old victim had only popped out to shops and now her family are trying to come to terms with her loss. Specialist officers are providing them with support at this tragic time.
“At this stage of the investigation the full circumstances of the incident are still being established and I would like to take this opportunity for the driver of the car to search their conscience and come forward.
“I would also like to appeal to anyone who has any information which could help us identify the driver to come forward."We also want to find the car which may have sustained damage as a result of the collision and may have been parked up or even abandoned."
Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, or email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk quoting 0620 of 5 December.