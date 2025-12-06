An 81-year-old pensioner has been killed while 'popping to the shops' after being struck by a vehicle in what police have confirmed as a fatal hit-and-run incident.

The tragic series of events saw the elderly woman hit by what police describe as a "dark coloured car" in the Fazakerley area of Liverpool at around 4.15pm on Friday.

The collision took place on v, close to the junction of Third Avenue, Merseyside Police confirmed, with the force now appealing for witnesses.

The woman, who is believed to be a local pensioner who was 'popping to the shops', suffered serious injuries in the collision, with the driver failing to stop.

She was taken to Aintree Hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

The area around Longmoor Lane remains closed with forensics teams currently at the scene.

