A woman in Cambridgeshire called 999 to complain that "too bl**dy loud" police sirens outside her house woke her from a nap.

After the emergency call handler answered the phone with "police emergency", the unidentified woman proceeded to ask if officers could "dial it down".

When she received a politely-worded reply from the responder, who explained there was "very little" they could do about the sound, she let out a sigh and said: "Well I guess I'll just try and go back to bed then."

The 30-second audio clip was posted on social media by Cambridgeshire Constabulary in a bid to raise awareness of inappropriate calls to 999 which slows down response times to people genuinely at risk.

A spokesman said: "Please don't call 999 if our sirens wake you up from your afternoon nap .... Is it inconvenient? Sure. Annoying? Perhaps. But an emergency? Definitely not. It's all of our responsibility to use 999 responsibly.

"Inappropriate calls like this one slow down our response to genuine emergencies by tying up an operator. This stops genuine callers getting help and places the lives of others at risk.

Read more: Eight thousand new neighbourhood police will be ‘dedicated’ to their local areas, says policing minister Chris Philp

Read more: Police officer dubbed 'PC Predator' jailed after having sex with crime victim