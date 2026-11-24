Pamela Mogford died in 2022 after she was given a dose of oral morphine solution by her children.

Sarah Pickering arrives at Oxford Crown Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A woman accused of attempting to murder her 100-year-old mother by giving her morphine has told a court she gave her the drug to relieve her pain.

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Sarah Pickering, 72, and her brother, Browns Brasseries founder Jeremy Mogford, 79, are charged with the attempted murder of Pamela Mogford, who died on February 15 2022 after she was given a dose of oral morphine solution by her children. Giving evidence at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday, Pickering said she believed her mother had suffered a stroke the day before she died and was in a “terrible state”, drifting in and out of consciousness. The defendants travelled to be with their mother at her house in Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire, on February 14 2022. Recalling how Mrs Mogford seemed when she arrived, Pickering told the court: “She was not like my mother – she wasn’t sparky, she was lying on her back, moaning and groaning a bit, and she was very grey.” Read more: Founder of Browns Brasserie chain and sister cleared of murdering 100-year-old mother - but remain on trial for attempted murder Read more: Baby P’s evil mother set to move to open prison after Parole Board refused to release her from jail

Browns Brasseries founder Jeremy Mogford (centre) arrives at Oxford Crown Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Mrs Mogford was attended to by paramedics, who classed her as “end of life”, as well as her GP, Dr Thomas Neale, who gave her two doses of Oramorph – a liquid form of morphine designed to be swallowed. The drug had been prescribed to Mrs Mogford to ease back pain, and was kept in a kitchen cupboard, the court was told. Jurors previously heard that when Dr Neale left the house that evening, he advised the defendants not to give their mother any more of the medication. But Pickering said no such instruction had been made, rather she and her brother had been “left to our own devices”. She said her mother, who was “clearly in pain”, had been agitated and restless when Dr Neale visited and was much the same after he had left, so the siblings decided to give her another dose of Oramorph. Mrs Mogford was then visited by a family friend, Stephen Cox.

Browns Brasseries founder Jeremy Mogford arrives at Oxford Crown Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Pickering’s defence barrister, Benjamin Newton KC, put to her that she had “surprised” Mr Cox during his visit, by saying: “For f***’s sake mother, hurry up and die.” Newton asked: “Is it the kind of thing you would say?” “Absolutely,” Pickering replied, prompting laughter from the public gallery packed with the siblings’ supporters. Asked what she had meant by the comment, Pickering said: “More really for her, so she’s not suffering anymore. “It’s not that I wanted her to die but I knew that she wanted to die.” Pickering added that she thinks her mother, with whom she shared a “very similar” sense of humour, would have found the remark amusing. She said Mrs Mogford again became “very agitated” after Mr Cox left, so she and her brother gave her another dose of Oramorph, which she said calmed her mother down.

Pamela Mogford died in 2022 after she was given a dose of oral morphine solution by her children. Picture: Family handout

Jurors heard Pickering had texted Mogford after he had returned home, to get his agreement to give their mother a third dose of Oramorph. She had told him their mother’s breathing had become a “death rattle”, which was “awful” to listen to. Mogford replied: “Yes, go ahead.” In her response, Pickering told Mogford she would “wait a little while she’s fast asleep”, jurors heard. In messages sent to various friends and family members, Pickering described the situation as a “waiting game”. She told the court: “We knew mother was dying. It was just a matter of time. Neale had told us, the paramedics had told us.” Asked whether she had intended to do anything to “make that waiting game shorter” by hastening her mother’s death, Pickering replied: “Absolutely not.”