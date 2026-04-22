Woman acquitted of stalking TV explorer Levison Wood with defendant handed restraining order
Ashwini Joshi was accused of stalking the presenter between November 2022 and October 2025
A woman has been found not guilty of stalking TV explorer Levison Wood - but handed a restraining order.
Listen to this article
Ashwini Joshi has been ordered to stay away from the former paratrooper for five years.
The 44-year-old, of no fixed address, had been accused of stalking the former paratrooper for three years between November 2022 and October 2025.
She was accused of sending Wood more than 600 emails, repeatedly calling and leaving him unwanted gifts.
This allegedly caused the TV presenter, 43, serious alarm and distress and impacted his day-to-day life.
Read more: Husband accused of driving wife to suicide with 'tsunami' of abuse cleared of rape and manslaughter
Read more: Tributes paid to 'loving' and 'devoted' headteacher who died after being knocked off his bike as four arrested
On Wednesday, Kingston Crown Court was told the Crown Prosecution Service would be offering no evidence in the case.
Addressing Joshi, 44, Judge Rajeev Shetty said: “You’ve been formally found not guilty of this charge.
“By consent I am going to impose what we call a post-acquittal restraining order.
“Now that restraining order is going to go on for five years.”
Read more: Pictured: Career criminal who cost dedicated Morrisons employee of 30 years his job
The judge added that he made the order as he deemed it “necessary”.
Conditions of the restraining order include not to contact Wood directly or indirectly and not to attend any event where he is named as attending.
Wood is a documentary-maker and author known for chronicling his epic hitchhiking journeys spanning several continents.
He also appeared in Channel 4 series Walking With Elephants, following the largest annual migration of Botswana’s elephants on a 650-mile journey.
The judge released Joshi, who is of no fixed address, from custody after the hearing.