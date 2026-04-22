A woman has been found not guilty of stalking TV explorer Levison Wood - but handed a restraining order.

Ashwini Joshi has been ordered to stay away from the former paratrooper for five years.

The 44-year-old, of no fixed address, had been accused of stalking the former paratrooper for three years between November 2022 and October 2025.

She was accused of sending Wood more than 600 emails, repeatedly calling and leaving him unwanted gifts.

This allegedly caused the TV presenter, 43, serious alarm and distress and impacted his day-to-day life.

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