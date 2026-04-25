Woman and child die after 'getting into difficulty' in water in London park
Police thanked first responders and said members of the public "did their very best in an incredibly challenging situation".
A woman and child, believed to be a mother and son, have died after "getting into difficulty" in the water at a west London park.
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Police were called just before 4.30 pm to Elthorne Park, near the River Brent in Ealing.
The force confirmed that the pair were recovered from the water but were pronounced dead at the scene.
Detective Superintendent Pete Thackray, from the Metropolitan Police, said: "This is a tragic incident in which a woman and her young child have lost their lives.
"Our thoughts are with their loved ones".
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Police are now working to identify their next of kin. The ages of the deceased have not been revealed.
"I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of the first responders and members of the public, who did their very best in an incredibly challenging situation," Detective Superintendent Thackray added.
"While an investigation into what took place is underway, all initial indications are that the circumstances are not suspicious".