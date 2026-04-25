A woman and child, believed to be a mother and son, have died after "getting into difficulty" in the water at a west London park.

Police were called just before 4.30 pm to Elthorne Park, near the River Brent in Ealing.

The force confirmed that the pair were recovered from the water but were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Superintendent Pete Thackray, from the Metropolitan Police, said: "This is a tragic incident in which a woman and her young child have lost their lives.

"Our thoughts are with their loved ones".

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