Mystery woman pictured on floor under Andrew described as ‘sex trafficking victim’ by US politician
Images released by the US Government showed the former prince crouching over an unidentified woman in Jeffrey Epstein's New York mansion
A senior US politician has claimed the woman pictured lying on the floor under Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was a sex trafficking victim.
Listen to this article
Images released by the US Government showed the former prince crouching over an unidentified woman in Jeffrey Epstein's New York mansion.
In the undated pictures, which were released among 3 million documents in the latest round of Epstein files, Andrew appears to be touching the woman's abdomen, while another unidentified person's feet can be seen up on a table in the background.
Read more: Andrew 'has not repaid a penny' of Giuffre settlement money borrowed from late Queen, Phillip and King Charles
Read more: Where is Andrew in the Order of Succession and could he ever be King?
Californian congressman Ted Lieu asked for the image to be shown at the House Judiciary Committee in Washington DC while US Attorney General Pam Bondi was being questioned over the government's handling of the Epstein files.
During the fiery hearing, Mr Lieu made the claim that the woman in the photo was a sex trafficking victim while asking Ms Bondi why Andrew has never been prosecuted.
Speaking to the Attorney General at the US Capitol, Mr Lieu said: "I'm going to show you two photos of former Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew attended various parties with Jeffrey Epstein.
"Under the law Congress passed, you were allowed to redact photos to protect the victims of Epstein's sex trafficking operation. You redacted the photos of this victim's face because you were following the congressional law, is that correct?"
Ms Bondi replied: "I'm sorry, that we redacted the victim's face?"
Mr Lieu said: "Because you were following the congressional law, correct?' And Ms Bondi confirmed: "Yes. "
Mr Lieu then continued: "You have now established that we - please put the photos back up - that we are looking at a sex trafficking victim. Under the federal Victims Trafficking Protection Act, not only is Jeffrey Epstein guilty, but anyone who patronises Epstein's sex operation is also guilty of a crime.
"That's why I find it absolutely despicable that you sought to protect Epstein's clients, like former Prince Andrew. Last July, you closed the case on Epstein's abusers.
"The July 2025 memo from your Department of Justice stated: 'We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties'.
"These two photos - please put the photos back up - these two photos staring you in the face are evidence of a crime, and more than enough evidence to predicate an investigation against former Prince Andrew.
"So I ask you, Attorney General Pam Bondi, why did you shut down this investigation last July? And why have you not prosecuted former Prince Andrew?"
Ms Bondi denied that the photographs proved criminality. However, she confirmed the woman's face had been redacted under laws protecting trafficking victims.
It is unknown whether Mr Lieu has been given special insight on the Epstein investigations, but some US politicians are thought to have viewed unredacted files.
The US Department of Justice has never brought charges against Andrew.
Many women connected to Epstein have previously been described by the US authorities as sex trafficking victims under law.
This characterisation had never been given to the woman in the Andrew photos until Mr Lieu's comments yesterday.
Andrew has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing and there is no suggestion of criminal activity from the pictures themselves.
It comes as Thames Valley Police confirmed it was holding talks with the Crown Prosecution Service over the former Duke of York's links to Epstein.
Detectives investigating the former prince say the talks with prosecutors relate to allegations of misconduct in public office.
The discussions come after documents in the Epstein files allegedly show Andrew shared government information with the paedophile financier when he was in the role of UK trade envoy.
He is accused of forwarding a briefing, which was prepared by British officials, to Epstein in December 2010 via email.
The "confidential" document allegedly contained a list of "high value commercial opportunities" in Afghanistan.
Further files released by the US government appear to show the former Duke of York sent the convicted sex offender official reports from his visits as a trade envoy to Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam.
One message indicates that a few seconds after sending the reports from the South East Asia visits, Andrew then sent a second batch of "Zip files" called "Overseas bids".
The Afghan document contained an extensive overview of investment opportunities in Helmand province, put together by British officials working for the Helmand reconstruction team.
An assessment of the current local economy was included, alongside several business opportunities - including "significant high value mineral deposits" and the "potential for low cost extraction".
Valuable natural resources such as marble, gold, iridium and uranium were mentioned, alongside possible deposits of oil and gas.
Andrew told Epstein in a note that the file was a "confidential brief produced by the Provincial Reconstruction Team in Helmand Province".
The briefing was given to Andrew in the same month he visited Helmand and saw the UK troops based there.
Andrew is yet to comment on the email/document.