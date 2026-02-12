Images released by the US Government showed the former prince crouching over an unidentified woman in Jeffrey Epstein's New York mansion

A photo of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is displayed as U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the House Judiciary Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on February 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

A senior US politician has claimed the woman pictured lying on the floor under Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was a sex trafficking victim.

Images released by the US Government showed the former prince crouching over an unidentified woman in Jeffrey Epstein's New York mansion. In the undated pictures, which were released among 3 million documents in the latest round of Epstein files, Andrew appears to be touching the woman's abdomen, while another unidentified person's feet can be seen up on a table in the background. Read more: Andrew 'has not repaid a penny' of Giuffre settlement money borrowed from late Queen, Phillip and King Charles Read more: Where is Andrew in the Order of Succession and could he ever be King?

In the undated pictures, which were released among 3 million documents in the latest round of Epstein files, Andrew appears to be touching the woman's abdomen. Picture: DOJ

Californian congressman Ted Lieu asked for the image to be shown at the House Judiciary Committee in Washington DC while US Attorney General Pam Bondi was being questioned over the government's handling of the Epstein files. During the fiery hearing, Mr Lieu made the claim that the woman in the photo was a sex trafficking victim while asking Ms Bondi why Andrew has never been prosecuted. Speaking to the Attorney General at the US Capitol, Mr Lieu said: "I'm going to show you two photos of former Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew attended various parties with Jeffrey Epstein. "Under the law Congress passed, you were allowed to redact photos to protect the victims of Epstein's sex trafficking operation. You redacted the photos of this victim's face because you were following the congressional law, is that correct?" Ms Bondi replied: "I'm sorry, that we redacted the victim's face?" Mr Lieu said: "Because you were following the congressional law, correct?' And Ms Bondi confirmed: "Yes. "

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Full name and title: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince, Duke of York, Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh)

Age: 65,

Born: Buckingham Palace, London, February, 19, 1960,

Relationships: reportedly dated Koo Stark (actress) for 2 years, married to Sarah Ferguson from 1986 until divorce in 1996,

Children: Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena, Princess Beatrice

Net worth: Exact net worth has never been made public, but the website Celebrity Net Worth estimates it at £3.7 million

What did Prince Andrew do to lose his title? Andrew was pressured by King Charles III to give them up due to the sexual assault accusations made by Virginia Giuffre and his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has denied wrongdoing,

Is Andrew still in line for the throne? He is still eighth in line for the throne (behind Prince William of Wales; Prince George of Wales; Princess Charlotte of Wales; Prince Louis of Wales; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Prince Archie of Sussex; and Princess Lilibet of Sussex)

Does Prince Andrew still get paid? After he stopped being a working royal in 2019, he stopped receiving any public funding from the sovereign grant

Mr Lieu then continued: "You have now established that we - please put the photos back up - that we are looking at a sex trafficking victim. Under the federal Victims Trafficking Protection Act, not only is Jeffrey Epstein guilty, but anyone who patronises Epstein's sex operation is also guilty of a crime. "That's why I find it absolutely despicable that you sought to protect Epstein's clients, like former Prince Andrew. Last July, you closed the case on Epstein's abusers.

Californian congressman Ted Lieu asked for the image to be shown at the House Judiciary Committee in Washington DC. Picture: Getty

"The July 2025 memo from your Department of Justice stated: 'We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties'. "These two photos - please put the photos back up - these two photos staring you in the face are evidence of a crime, and more than enough evidence to predicate an investigation against former Prince Andrew. "So I ask you, Attorney General Pam Bondi, why did you shut down this investigation last July? And why have you not prosecuted former Prince Andrew?" Ms Bondi denied that the photographs proved criminality. However, she confirmed the woman's face had been redacted under laws protecting trafficking victims. It is unknown whether Mr Lieu has been given special insight on the Epstein investigations, but some US politicians are thought to have viewed unredacted files. The US Department of Justice has never brought charges against Andrew. Many women connected to Epstein have previously been described by the US authorities as sex trafficking victims under law. This characterisation had never been given to the woman in the Andrew photos until Mr Lieu's comments yesterday. Andrew has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing and there is no suggestion of criminal activity from the pictures themselves. It comes as Thames Valley Police confirmed it was holding talks with the Crown Prosecution Service over the former Duke of York's links to Epstein.