A woman has been arrested after allegedly sneaking around the Houses of Parliament in the dead of night.

The woman, in her 50s, has been arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

It is claimed she was on a visitor tour of the Palace of Westminster on Saturday when he hid herself in a toilet that was under repair.

She was stopped in the early hours of Sunday morning and arrested while allegedly wandering around the buildings.

She was found in the area of Westminster Hall, where tours begin and end.

A spokesperson for Parliament said: ‘A member of the public was arrested for trespassing on the Parliamentary Estate on Sunday 7 June.

Parliamentary authorities have launched an investigation into whether night security guards were sleeping on the job, according to the Daily Mail.