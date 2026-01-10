A woman feeding pigeons was arrested and fined £100 in what has been branded a "ridiculous" incident.

Footage posted on social media shows a woman being handcuffed on a street in Harrow by a group of police officers and council enforcement workers on Wednesday.

A passerby can be heard calling the scene "ridiculous" and one of the enforcement officers told the man filming that "she chose not to comply".

The woman is visibly distressed as officers search her pockets before putting her in the back of a police van.

Harrow Council said that she was breaching a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) relating to bird feeding. She had "refused to stop feeding the pigeons when asked to do so" and also wouldn't provide her details, which is an offence.

