Woman arrested after car hits pedestrians in central London
A woman in her 30s is in hospital in a critical condition and a man in his 50s has suffered life-changing injuries.
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car hit pedestrians in central London in the early hours of Sunday morning.
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A woman in her 30s is in hospital in a critical condition and a man in his 50s suffered life-changing injuries after they were hit by a car in Argyll Street, Westminster.
The incident took place at around 4.30am on Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police.
A second woman in her 30s also suffered minor injuries, the force said.
The driver of the car, a 29-year-old woman, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving and drink driving.
She was taken into custody.
Police say the incident, which took place on the the Soho street that is also home to the London Palladium theatre, is not being treated as terrorism-related.
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Detective chief inspector Alison Foxwell called for potential witnesses to come forward.
She said: “As our inquiries continue, our thoughts are with those injured and their loved ones.
“While this incident took place in the early hours of the morning, venues in the area were still open, and we believe a number of people will have seen what happened.
“I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision, or any activity prior to it that they feel may be of relevance, to come forward.
“The information you have – however minor you believe it may be – could be of crucial importance to investigators.”
Anybody who has information to provide is asked to call 101, providing the reference 1404/19APR.