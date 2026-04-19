A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car hit pedestrians in central London in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A woman in her 30s is in hospital in a critical condition and a man in his 50s suffered life-changing injuries after they were hit by a car in Argyll Street, Westminster.

The incident took place at around 4.30am on Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

A second woman in her 30s also suffered minor injuries, the force said.

The driver of the car, a 29-year-old woman, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving and drink driving.

She was taken into custody.

Police say the incident, which took place on the the Soho street that is also home to the London Palladium theatre, is not being treated as terrorism-related.

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