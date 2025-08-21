A woman has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences as part of an investigation into the supply of small boats to people smugglers.

The woman is suspected of having received funds derived from the supply of small boats.

The arrest follows a National Crime Agency investigation into a network suspected of supplying boats and other maritime equipment from Turkey to gangs operating throughout Europe.

The 49-year-old was held at an address in Surrey Quays, London, on August 21.

Lydia Bloomfield, NCA regional head of investigation, said: "Tackling organised immigration crime remains a key priority for the NCA, and we are determined to target, disrupt and dismantle the gangs involved in planning Channel crossings in any way we can.

"That includes focusing on those involved in supplying boats and equipment to them.

"Our investigation continues."

A new deal with Iraq to return illegal migrants as part of wider moves to limit small boat crossings has been agreed by the Government.

The deal, signed by Home Office minister Dan Jarvis, will set up a formal process to return Iraqis who have arrived in the UK with no right to stay in the country.

It comes after an £800,000 deal last year with Baghdad to help the country crack down on smuggling networks and organised crime.

The NCA has seized more than 700 boats and engines since 2023 through collaboration with other agencies in Europe.