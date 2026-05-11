A 15-year-old boy and 35-year-old man were allegedly attacked by the woman in Hackney, north London

Woman arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault after Jewish schoolboy 'punched'. Picture: Shomrim

By Alex Storey

A woman has been arrested after a Jewish teenage boy was allegedly punched and subjected to antisemitic abuse in north-east London.

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Police confirmed a suspect was detained on suspicion of racially aggravated assault following the incident, which took place at around 6:30pm on Sunday at Amhurst Park, Stamford Hill. The woman, 39, is also accused of assaulting a 35-year-old man. Volunteers from North and East London Shomrim attended the scene alongside Metropolitan Police officers, and the authorities are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. Read more: Man admits harassing, threatening and assaulting Jewish people in north London Read more: Jewish community told 'this country belongs to you and us' in letter of support following disturbing rise in anti-Semitic attacks

🚨 Antisemitic Hate Crime | Child Assault



📍 2-4 Amhurst Park, Stamford Hill, N16, outside a Jewish boys’ school

🕒 Sunday 10th May 2026 at approximately 6:25pm



👊 A female suspect punched a visibly Jewish school boy whilst shouting antisemitic abuse.



🚓 Shomrim volunteers… pic.twitter.com/fXmKQYpWxI — Shomrim (London North & East) (@Shomrim) May 11, 2026

According to Shomrim, the female suspect, who was arrested in Hackney, approached the child and allegedly assaulted him while shouting antisemitic abuse. In an appeal online, they said: "A female suspect punched a visibly Jewish school boy whilst shouting antisemitic abuse. "Shomrim volunteers responded swiftly to the scene and contacted Hackney Police (and) the Met Police. "The female was subsequently arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault. We appeal for further victims/witnesses to come forward and contact."

Amhurst Park in north London. Picture: Google