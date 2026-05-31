A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man’s body was found in a van parked in a city centre.

Leicestershire Police said the remains were found after officers forced entry to the Ford Transit van in a car park in Garden Street, Leicester, on Wednesday evening.

Police were called by a member of the public reporting concerns about the condition of the vehicle.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested from an address in Hounslow, west London, on suspicion of murder after police identified the address of the registered keeper of the van.

The force said she remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Kev Hames, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team, said: “I’d like to speak to anyone who can help with our investigation.

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