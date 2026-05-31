Woman, 39, arrested on suspicion of murder after man’s body found in van
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man’s body was found in a van parked in a city centre.
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Leicestershire Police said the remains were found after officers forced entry to the Ford Transit van in a car park in Garden Street, Leicester, on Wednesday evening.
Police were called by a member of the public reporting concerns about the condition of the vehicle.
A 39-year-old woman was arrested from an address in Hounslow, west London, on suspicion of murder after police identified the address of the registered keeper of the van.
The force said she remains in custody.
Detective Inspector Kev Hames, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team, said: “I’d like to speak to anyone who can help with our investigation.
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“The man was found in a white Ford Transit with the registration BF18 VNV.
“Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen this van in Garden Street or other parts of Leicester and Leicestershire to get in touch.
“This includes anyone who may have seen the van where they live or work to get in touch. I’d like to extend this appeal to anyone who may have captured its movements on CCTV or a dashcam.”
Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila, leading the investigation, said: “I’d like to thank Leicestershire Police for their initial enquiries, which led to a swift arrest.
“As we piece together the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident, we urge the public to come forward with any information, particularly if you recognise the van, or think you may have captured it on a doorbell or dashcam footage travelling to Leicester in the lead up to Wednesday, 27 May.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 9873/28MAY.
Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.