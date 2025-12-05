A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was shot dead with a crossbow.

Suffolk Police officers were called to Lordscroft Lane, Haverhill, on Tuesday following reports that a man had suffered serious injuries.

The man, aged in his 50s, was treated for injuries caused by a crossbow bolt, the force said.

He died from his injuries a short time later.

A 61-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. She has since been released on bail until March 2 pending further inquiries.

An investigation is ongoing, and officers will remain at the property while enquiries continue.

The force has appealed to the public for any information that may assist the investigation.