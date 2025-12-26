A 63-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pensioner was found dead following a suspected assault on Christmas Day.

Wiltshire Police confirmed another woman, 63, who is known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Emergency services were called to the address on Keepers Road just after 8am but despite the best efforts of medics, the woman died at the scene.

The victim, a woman in her 80s, was found fatally injured inside a flat in the town of Devizes, Wiltshire, on Thursday morning.

The suspect was taken to hospital for treatment on "injuries which are not thought to be life-changing," before she will be questioned.

Officers say they are not looking for anybody else in connection with the assault and a cordon will remain in place into Boxing Day as investigations continue.

They are also still working to locate the victim's next-of-kin.

DI Alan Smith, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "This is a tragic incident in which an elderly woman has lost her life on Christmas Day.

"We have arrested a woman who is known to the victim and I can confirm we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

"A scene has been set up at the flat and an urgent investigation is being carried out, which will involve house-to-house enquiries.

"Local residents will see an increased policing presence over the coming days. If you have any concerns, or you have any information, please don’t hesitate to speak to one of our officers."