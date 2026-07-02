Taylor Charlton, 15, was described as a 'loving, loyal and special lad' by his father

Taylor Charlton, 15, went missing on Friday 8th May. Picture: Devon & Cornwall Police

By Georgia Bell

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a teenager in Devon.

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A body was recovered by police from the River Taw which is believed to be the teenager. Picture: Google Maps

In a statement, they said: “That has included the arrest today of a woman, aged in her 40s, who will be interviewed as part of our enquiries. “While the suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder, we would like to stress that this is a new line of enquiry and it is at an extremely early stage,” they added. She has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries. The force said they will provide further updates when they are able to. The 15-year-old’s family have been made aware of the development and is supported by specially trained officers. The force has emphasised that the arrest is “just one line of enquiry among many” and added that officers are working “tirelessly” to find justice for Taylor to ensure all possibilities are investigated. They added that they appreciate how upsetting the news will be for Taylor’s family, friends, and the wider community.

The 15-year-old was described as a 'loving, loyal and special lad' by his father. Picture: Devon & Cornwall Police