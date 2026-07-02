Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after body recovered from river in search for missing Devon teenager
Taylor Charlton, 15, was described as a 'loving, loyal and special lad' by his father
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a teenager in Devon.
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Taylor Charlton, 15, of Barnstaple, North Devon, was last seen on Friday, 8th May, before a police investigation was launched to find him.
Last week, a body was recovered by police from the River Taw in Barnstaple, which is believed to be that of the teenager.
A woman in her 40s has since been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the case.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the arrest was made based on new information, and the force took “swift action” in response.
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In a statement, they said: “That has included the arrest today of a woman, aged in her 40s, who will be interviewed as part of our enquiries.
“While the suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder, we would like to stress that this is a new line of enquiry and it is at an extremely early stage,” they added.
She has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries. The force said they will provide further updates when they are able to.
The 15-year-old’s family have been made aware of the development and is supported by specially trained officers.
The force has emphasised that the arrest is “just one line of enquiry among many” and added that officers are working “tirelessly” to find justice for Taylor to ensure all possibilities are investigated.
They added that they appreciate how upsetting the news will be for Taylor’s family, friends, and the wider community.
They went on: “We are asking members of the public to help our investigation by avoiding speculation and by not sharing any unconfirmed information online”.
Following the news of Taylor’s initial disappearance, his devastated family launched a public appeal, including his mother, Zoe, who said she was "absolutely desperate" for him to come home.
"I love you so much, and I am worried sick about you," she said.
His father, Alex, also said: "Taylor is a loving, loyal and special lad, and we can’t wait to have him home again."
Police have asked anyone with information pertaining to the case to contact police by phoning 999 or by using 101 and quoting reference number 50260117084.