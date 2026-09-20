Restore campaigners were met with anti-racist protesters whilst campaigning in the Holborn & St Pancras by-election

Stand Up To Racism cornering Restore Party campaigner, Patrick McGinnis, in Holborn & St Pancras. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

A woman has been arrested after a Restore campaigner was allegedly “punched in the face” while handing out campaign leaflets in London.

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This arrest occurred after campaigners took to the streets of Holborn and St Pancras on Saturday, where Restore candidate Tyler Johnson is running to replace Sir Keir Starmer’s seat in Parliament. A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "At around 10.20am on Saturday, Sept 19, officers were in attendance in the Parkway, Camden, where approximately 12 Restore Britain campaigners were leaflet dropping and around 30 Stand Up To Racism protesters were present. “A woman was seen to punch one of the Restore Britain campaigners. She was in custody as of Saturday afternoon." Read more: Senior Reform figures condemn ‘stop the boats’ balaclava protest in Dover Read more: 'It's not the British way': Politicians 'normalising' extreme rhetoric as Phillipson condemns 'disturbing’ leak of RNLI volunteer information

🚨BREAKING: far right Restore Britain including fascist Patrick McGinnis have been chased out of Camden by Stand Up to Racism locals as they tried to leaflet for the Holborn & St Pancras by election#standuptoracism pic.twitter.com/NslATUM31k — Stand Up To Racism (@AntiRacismDay) September 19, 2026

In one video posted by Stand Up To Racism a group of people holding anti-racism banners can be seen chanting “refugees are welcome here,” surrounding right wing activist, Patrick McGinnis, whilst he films them and walks away before going into a cornershop. This video is captioned: “Restore Britain chased out of Holborn & St Pancras.” LBC has contacted the Metropolitan Police for an update. The Restore group was helmed by activist Lewis Holmes. Holmes also accused the anti-racism group of “scalding” him. According to Stand Up to Racism, Holmes was bumped by a passerby and spilled his coffee on himself. (source: https://x.com/AntiRacismDay/status/2101385586040852982?s=20) In a separate video posted by Holmes, a group of Stand Up To Racism supporters can be seen chanting “Nazi scum, off our street.” There is no violence in the video.

Stand Up To Racism protesters in Camden. Picture: Getty