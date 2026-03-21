Woman, 28, arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in park
Suffolk Police said those involved are understood to have been known to each other
A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 50s was found unresponsive in a park.
Listen to this article
Police were called to Sparrow’s Nest Gardens in Lowestoft, Suffolk, at 10.13pm on Friday.
They found the man unresponsive and emergency services later pronounced him dead.
The woman was arrested at the scene and questioned by officers.
Suffolk Police said it is being treated as an isolated incident and those involved are understood to have been known to each other.
Read more: 'Dangerous' predator who molested woman in pub toilet after pretending to be bouncer jailed
Read more: Iranian man, 34, and Romanian woman, 31, charged after 'attempting to enter British nuclear missile base'
The victim’s family have been informed.
A Home Office post-mortem examination will take place in due course.
Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact the force’s website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 37/16062/26.