A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 50s was found unresponsive in a park.

Police were called to Sparrow’s Nest Gardens in Lowestoft, Suffolk, at 10.13pm on Friday.

They found the man unresponsive and emergency services later pronounced him dead.

The woman was arrested at the scene and questioned by officers.

Suffolk Police said it is being treated as an isolated incident and those involved are understood to have been known to each other.

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