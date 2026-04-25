Woman in her thirties arrested after boys aged one and three die in Wolverhampton house fire
A woman has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two young children in a Wolverhampton house blaze.
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Officers were called to Mason Street at about 8.30pm on Friday alongside the West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service.
Firefighters entered the property and rescued two young children but, despite the paramedics' best efforts, they were pronounced dead at the scene.
West Midlands Police confirmed that a woman in her 30s was detained on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of two children and remains in custody.
Medics were "working rapidly to administer advanced life support to both children, but tragically they were both confirmed dead a short time later," the West Midlands Ambulance Service said in a statement.
Two other children and a woman had already left the property before emergency services arrived and were checked over by ambulance staff but did not require hospital treatment.
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On Saturday morning, forensic officers could be seen entering the property wearing protective equipment.
The walls of the house appeared scorched, while two ground-floor windows were open and blackened with smoke.
Photographs appear to show a smashed window on the first floor of the property, and a mattress lying on the road outside, alongside various debris.
DCI Kylie Westlake, from the public protection unit, said: "This is a truly tragic incident, and our thoughts remain very much with those who loved the children who have been lost.
"We understand the shock and distress this awful incident will have caused to many people, and we are working at pace to ascertain exactly what has happened.
"Officers have arrested a woman on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of two children.
"While we would ask people not to speculate about this or the wider incident, we would ask that anyone who can help with our enquiries, and who is yet to speak with us, to get in contact."
The property remains cordoned off as inquiries continue to establish the cause of the fire.
"Our thoughts are with the children's loved ones and all those impacted by this heartbreaking incident," a force spokesperson said.
The house was extensively damaged and the cordon is expected to remain in place for some time as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.