The scene at a house in in Wolverhampton after two young children died in a fire. Picture: Matthew Cooper/PA Wire

By Danielle de Wolfe

A woman has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two young children in a Wolverhampton house blaze.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers were called to Mason Street at about 8.30pm on Friday alongside the West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service. Firefighters entered the property and rescued two young children but, despite the paramedics' best efforts, they were pronounced dead at the scene. West Midlands Police confirmed that a woman in her 30s was detained on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of two children and remains in custody. Medics were "working rapidly to administer advanced life support to both children, but tragically they were both confirmed dead a short time later," the West Midlands Ambulance Service said in a statement. Two other children and a woman had already left the property before emergency services arrived and were checked over by ambulance staff but did not require hospital treatment. Read more: Two children die in Wolverhampton house fire Read more: Met could expand Palantir AI use after 'hundreds' identified in rogue officer crackdown

Mason Street, Wolverhampton 25th April 2026 - West Midlands Police and Fire Service and forensic officers on Mason Street in Wolverhampton after a house fire claimed the life of 2 children on Friday 24th April evening. Picture: Alamy

Officers were called to Mason Street at about 8.30pm on Friday. Picture: Matthew Cooper/PA Wire

On Saturday morning, forensic officers could be seen entering the property wearing protective equipment. The walls of the house appeared scorched, while two ground-floor windows were open and blackened with smoke. Photographs appear to show a smashed window on the first floor of the property, and a mattress lying on the road outside, alongside various debris. DCI Kylie Westlake, from the public protection unit, said: "This is a truly tragic incident, and our thoughts remain very much with those who loved the children who have been lost. "We understand the shock and distress this awful incident will have caused to many people, and we are working at pace to ascertain exactly what has happened.

The scene at a house in in Wolverhampton after two young children died in a fire. Officers were called to Mason Street. Picture: Alamy