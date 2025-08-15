A woman tried to force her way into a hotel housing migrants after one of its residents walked into her blind mother’s flat, a court has heard.

Channay Augustus, 22, was part of a group of around 20 people who tried to barge into the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf, east London, on Wednesday evening, it is alleged.

The trouble started when she discovered a migrant inside her mother’s flat, a five-minute walk away from the hotel, Thames Magistrates’ Court was told.

After chasing the man away, she went to the hotel at around 6pm where she confronted a security guard who was trying her calm her down, the court was told.

She returned a short time later with a meat cleaver and started banging it on a metal barrier outside the hotel, the court heard.

She also shouted “f****** asylum seekers”, the court was told. Augustus was later arrested at her home.

