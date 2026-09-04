Kelcie Reed, 24, received an 18-week prison sentence – suspended for 18 months. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A woman who was in charge of an out of control XL bully dog which killed her teenage cousin has avoided prison.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kelcie Reed, 24, received an 18-week prison sentence – suspended for 18 months – after 19-year-old Morgan Dorsett died when she was attacked by the large dog. The XL bully named Prince fatally injured Miss Dorsett inside a flat at Cobhorn Drive, Withywood, Bristol, on February 26 last year. Ms Dorsett, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, suffered fatal bites to her neck and head, Bristol Crown Court heard. At a previous hearing Reed pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.

Morgan Dorsett, 19, died after being savaged by an XL Bully. Picture: PA