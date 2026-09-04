Kelly Neill died from sepsis after contracting severe bedsores while in her sister's care.

The defendant sobbed in the dock of the Old Bailey . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A woman has avoided jail for allowing her paralysed sister – a former stroke nurse – to die after leaving her to rot in “toxic” conditions while in her care.

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Michelle Neill, 55, had pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 48-year-old Kelly Neill by gross negligence. Judge Richard Marks KC said it was a “highly unusual and exceptionally distressing” case as he sentenced her to three years in custody, suspended for three years. Earlier, the defendant sobbed in the dock of the Old Bailey as the victim’s son Jake Neill-Knight, 26, branded her “pure evil” for failing to look after his mother. Opening the facts, prosecutor Anthony Orchard KC described how Ms Neill had died from sepsis after contracting severe bed sores while in the defendant’s care. Read more: Two police call handlers jailed after looking up criminal boyfriends Read more: Coercive and controlling killer who stabbed wife 77 times is jailed for life

The victim had previously worked as a stroke nurse and became paralysed after suffering a stroke herself in 2018. She lived in “toxic” and “appalling” conditions after her sister took over as sole carer following the death of their mother. At the time of her death, no disability benefits were being received into the household and there had been no visits from a GP or social services for “many months”. On the morning of October 20, 2022, the defendant had called for an ambulance to attend the family home in Deptford, south London. Paramedics found Ms Neill on the floor of the living room in unsanitary conditions, surrounded by dirt, decay and clutter. She was distressed, non-verbal and groaning. Mr Orchard said: “In the front room they were greeted by the smell of excrement, urine, general dirt, and decaying flesh. The room was in a dreadful state, with clutter everywhere. “Kelly Neill was on the floor, wrapped in a soiled and filthy bed sheet, surrounded by urine, blood and flies. She was wet.” On lifting her, the paramedics saw she had multiple severe bed sores with obvious signs of infection and necrosis with flies and at least one cigarette butt stuck to her leg. She was taken to St Thomas’s Hospital in London and died on October 23, 2022.

She was taken to St Thomas’s Hospital in London and died on October 23 2022. Picture: Alamy