A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-day-old baby girl fell to her death from a property in Westminster.

Police were called to the scene at around 7:30am on Saturday following reports that a baby had fallen from a height from a residential property.

The baby - aged 18 days old - was taken to hospital, where she was sadly pronounced dead.

The Met Police say a 43-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on Horseferry Road on suspicion of murder. She was taken into police custody, where she remains.

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