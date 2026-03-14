Woman, 43, arrested in murder probe after baby 'falls from a height' in Westminster
Police say they they believe the incident took place within a "domestic context"
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-day-old baby girl fell to her death from a property in Westminster.
Listen to this article
Police were called to the scene at around 7:30am on Saturday following reports that a baby had fallen from a height from a residential property.
The baby - aged 18 days old - was taken to hospital, where she was sadly pronounced dead.
The Met Police say a 43-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on Horseferry Road on suspicion of murder. She was taken into police custody, where she remains.
Read more: Man's body found in park wheelie bin by member of the public
Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv region leaves four dead and 15 injured
Police say they believe the incident took place within a "domestic context", but are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.
Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, who is leading the police investigation, said: "Our thoughts today are with the baby’s family.
"The death of an infant is always an extremely tragic occurrence, and officers are making urgent enquiries around the circumstances.
"At this stage, we believe the incident occurred within a domestic context, but we are appealing for anybody with information to come forward."
More to follow...