The UK’s longest-surviving heart and lung transplant recipient has described how she was given the “gift of a normal life”.

Katie Mitchell had a combined heart and lung transplant 38 years ago. The 53-year-old from Sidcup in south-east London, has inspired other transplant recipients, who may think they have only a few years to live after their transplant or be fearful over organ rejection. The operations manager had her transplant at Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in September 1987. “Thanks to organ donation, I was given the gift of a normal life,” she said.

“I think about my donor a lot, especially on the anniversary of the transplant. I think about their family and what their family must have felt at the time. “I just know my donor was a young female. Her family made that decision at a terrible time in their lives. I am so grateful. “It’s quite difficult to put into words how it feels to know I am now the longest-lived heart-lung recipient in the UK – it’s mixed feelings. “People I know who had the same transplant have passed away in front of me, but it’s a blessing and amazing to feel I’ve had all this extra time. “I don’t really know why it has worked so well. Perhaps the immunosuppressants suit me well. Everybody has so many different reactions to the medications, and everyone has their own regimen.” When she was aged 11, Mrs Mitchell was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart disease called Eisenmenger Syndrome. She had high blood pressure in her pulmonary arteries which caused an increased resistance to blood flow through the lungs. This led to irreversible lung damage and heart failure. By the time she was 15 medics feared she was coming to the end of her life. Mrs Mitchell, who is married and has a stepdaughter, had her transplant at Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in September 1987. The procedure was carried out just three years after Papworth carried out Europe’s first successful combined heart-lung transplant in 1984. Even now the procedures are rare, with only around five carried out each year in the UK.