A woman has been charged with assaulting a security guard at a hotel housing migrants after one of its residents allegedly walked into her flat, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The migrant, who is in his early 20s, has also been arrested on suspicion of assault, the force said.

Footage began circulating on social media on Wednesday of a man entering a house after being told “to go back to the hotel”.

He was later detained by members of the public nearby.

In an update on Friday, the Met said Channay Augustus, 22, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, affray, assault on an emergency worker, common assault and possession of cannabis.

She is an occupant of the flat that was entered.

Read more: Chaos outside Canary Wharf hotel after ‘migrant walked into woman’s house’

Read more: Council’s bid to block hotel housing asylum seekers to be heard on Friday