Karen Carter, 65, was attacked at her property in the village of Trémolat in April last year

Karen Carter, 65, was attacked at her property in the village of Trémolat in April last year. Picture: Facebook

By Georgia Rowe

A 70-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a British expat who was found stabbed to death at her home in France last year.

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Ms Carter and her husband had owned Les Chouettes for about 15 years, as well as two other properties near Trémolat. . Picture: Facebook

He said: “The investigating judge in Périgueux formally charged a woman with murder.” The woman, originally from Trémolat, was taken into custody on 30 April 2025 "during a preliminary investigation" and later released. The prosecutor continued: "Since then, the investigations conducted as part of the judicial inquiry opened on May 7, 2025 have led the investigating judge to indict her." French media reported at the time that the woman charged was known to investigators for having “unrequited feelings” for Mr Guerrier, and was a regular at the same community café as Ms Carter. She was initially detained for 48 hours following the killing, but was released while officers carried out checks into her movements and whereabouts.

The mother-of-four was reportedly close to divorcing her South Africa-based husband, Alan Carter. Picture: Facebook

Ms Carter was found critically injured outside Les Chouettes, the guesthouse business she ran in the tranquil Dordogne village of Trémolat. Investigators said she had suffered multiple stab wounds, including one which penetrated her aorta. They said she died from a “massive haemorrhage”. The 65-year-old had spent the day training with her women’s football team, made up of players aged between 50 and 70, before going to a wine-tasting evening at Café Village. Mr Guerrier, a retired business executive who lived around 10 minutes away, had also attended the event. He later told police he had become concerned after Ms Carter did not contact him when she got home.

Ms Carter was found critically injured outside Les Chouettes. Picture: Google Maps

Leaked interview notes reportedly state he told officers he had planned to spend the night at her house. When he could not reach her, Mr Guerrier drove to the property and found her lying near her car in a pool of blood. Emergency crews were called at about 22:15 and found Ms Carter in cardiac arrest. Despite attempts to save her, she was declared dead at the scene. Her husband, Alan Carter, who was living in South Africa at the time, said he had been distressed by reports that his wife had started a relationship with another man. He insisted Mr Guerrier was “just a friend of hers”.

Ms Carter ran a guesthouse business in the tranquil Dordogne village of Trémolat. . Picture: Alamy