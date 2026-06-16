The driver of a 4×4 that crashed into a south-east London primary school will appear in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving after two eight-year-old girls were killed.

Claire Freemantle, 49, is accused of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and seven counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following the incident at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon in July 2023.

Schoolgirls Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau died in the incident as the school was celebrating the last day of the summer term.

Freemantle will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Her lawyers previously said she would plead not guilty to the charges.

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